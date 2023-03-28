A talk will consider legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s work in light of the newly restored Wright-designed home that's opening for public tours in West Lafayette.

Indiana Landmarks, the statewide preservationist group with a regional office in Gary's Miller neighborhood, will host a talk Wednesday evening on Wright's architecture and why it's challenging to preserve his creations.

"Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian Vision" talk will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom as well as in the Indiana Landmarks Center Grand Hall in Indianapolis.

Wright was a pioneering architect who designed affordable housing for the middle class. He called his style Usonian, which was short for United States of North America.

Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Executive Director Barbara Gordon, who previously worked for the Chicago Architecture Foundation, will give an in-depth talk about his Usonian architecture and the restoration challenges it poses.

The lecture will focus on the John and Catherine Christian House that was completed in 1956 in West Lafayette. Indiana Landmarks Vice President of Education Suzanne Staniws will talk about the National Historic Landmark Samara that recently underwent a $2 million restoration and is widely considered one of his most fully realized Usonian designs.

It's named after the winged seeds of the evergreen trees on the property. It's considered a comprehensive example of Wright's work as it was solely owned by the Christians, who adhered to his prescriptions, including for furniture, china and textiles.

Samara is now stewarded jointly by Indiana Landmarks and the John E. Christian Family Memorial Trust. It will open for regular tours in April with tickets available at samara-house.org.

The talk is $10 for the public and free for Indiana Landmarks members.

For more information, visit wrightusoniantalk23.eventbrite.com or call 317-639-4534.