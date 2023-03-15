The Tamburitzans will perform traditional Eastern European folk dance and music in Munster this weekend.

The Pittsburgh-based dance troupe will perform "Phoenix: A New Dawn" at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave. The show will feature currently in vogue Ukrainian dance among other traditional folk performance

"This is the longest-running stage show in the United States," said local business owner John Pruzin, who helped bring the act to town. "It’s a great two hours of entertainment right here in Northwest Indiana."

The Tamburitzans are based out of Duquesne University in the heavily Eastern European enclave of Pittsburgh. The multicultural song and dance company has entertained audiences around the world for more than eight decades.

The group celebrates the traditional cultures of the Croatian, Georgian, Nordic, Serbian, Polish, Italian and Bulgarian peoples, among others.

"Year after year, generation after generation, the Tamburitzans dazzle audiences across the country with elaborate costumes and incredibly versatile musicians, singers, and dances," the Tamburitzans said in a press release. "The talented young performers are full-time students who have chosen to continue the Tamburitzans' legacy by bringing international cultures to the modern stage."

Sunday's performance in Munster will include song and dance numbers from Ukraine, Greece, Serbia, Croatia, Italy, Slovenia and the Alpine Region.

"The Tamburitzans exist to preserve and celebrate international cultural heritages through artistic performance while awarding talented performers with scholarships to Pittsburgh-based universities for their contributions and dedication to the art," the Tamburitzans said in a press release.

Tickets range from $24.97 to $46.19.

For more information or tickets, search for the Tamburitzans and/or Munster on eventbrite.com or call 412-224-2071.