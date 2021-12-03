Tantric to play Hobart Art Theater

The alternative rock band Tantric will perform at the Hobart Art Theater next week.
The group will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the historic move theater-turned-events venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
“Right after Covid restrictions were eased up, Tantric was one of the first bands back at The Hobart Art Theater, we are excited to have them back," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music.
Tantric is a post-grunge rock group based out of Louisville. The band has released seven studio albums characterized by a "groove-laden, guitar-rich rock band with dense vocal harmonies and infectious vocal melodies.
"Frontman Hugo Ferreira’s unique soulful baritone vocals, ranging from angsty rasps to melodious melancholy are a testament for the signature Tantric sound," Panicali said in a press release. "Along with the usual intricate guitar work and infectious riffs layered over complex textures has become the hallmark of the Tantric sound. Tantric has endured for a career of 15 years, and although the band has gone through many label and lineup changes over the years, Ferreira has managed to keep the entity that is Tantric alive and well."
Tantric is now touring after releasing a new album "The Sum of All Things."
“I consider Tantric a boat that I float in—it’s a vessel that carries the music. So I never feel restrictions," Ferreira said. "It doesn’t have any rules. Tantric music can be super-heavy, light–or both. It’s really an open book with no ending in sight."
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at ticketweb.com.
For more information, visit mushmusic.net.
