Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65

NEW YORK — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. She was 65.

Lance O’Brien, her companion of nearly two decades, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reached out to him on Monday at 9:30 p.m. PST to inform him that Roberts had passed away.

“She was my soulmate, she was my best friend. We haven’t been apart for two days” in their years together, a tearful O’Brien said.

Roberts' death was related to a urinary tract infection, publicist Mike Pingel said. He had been at the hospital Tuesday morning with O'Brien to pick up Roberts' personal effects.

Roberts collapsed at home on Dec. 24 after walking her dogs and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai. She had been reported dead on Sunday, but Pingel said that was based on a mistake by O'Brien, who believed Roberts had slipped away during what was expected to be a final visit.

Numerous outlets, including The Associated Press, reported Roberts’ death Monday, based on information Pingel received from O’Brien.