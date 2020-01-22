TASTE TEST: Avgo elevates brunch with presentation, unique flavor combinations

ST. JOHN — Dining at Avgo, you won't get a basic brunch.

The breakfast and lunch eatery opened its doors at 9321 Wicker Ave. last month. Large window panes bring natural light into the modern restaurant and the bright mint green walls complement the white and wooden accents.

If there's music playing, the hum of diners chatting away drowns it out. Rest assured, you can still have a conversation with friends and family in the lively, relaxing atmosphere.

The pretzel croissant French toast is a knock-out offering on the menu. A flaky croissant sits atop a maple cream sauce and a dollop of sweet cream cheese stands proudly on the dish where pieces of mint add an unexpected freshness.

You don't need syrup for this breakfast delight, but it's available for those looking for an extra dose of sweetness.

The croissant melts in your mouth on the first bite, all of the flavors melding together to create a medley of comforting flavors.

It was hard to pick just one dish from the menu - we paired the French toast with hash browns and sausage links. They were the perfect savory sides for a decadent dish.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

The portions are large, but the price tag is anything but.