TASTE TEST: Avgo elevates brunch with presentation, unique flavor combinations
The pretzel croissant French toast ($12.95), from Avgo, features a flaky croissant sitting atop a maple cream sauce with a dollop of sweet cream cheese and pieces of mint.

 Mary Freda

ST. JOHN — Dining at Avgo, you won't get a basic brunch. 

The breakfast and lunch eatery opened its doors at 9321 Wicker Ave. last month. Large window panes bring natural light into the modern restaurant and the bright mint green walls complement the white and wooden accents.

If there's music playing, the hum of diners chatting away drowns it out. Rest assured, you can still have a conversation with friends and family in the lively, relaxing atmosphere. 

The pretzel croissant French toast is a knock-out offering on the menu. A flaky croissant sits atop a maple cream sauce and a dollop of sweet cream cheese stands proudly on the dish where pieces of mint add an unexpected freshness. 

You don't need syrup for this breakfast delight, but it's available for those looking for an extra dose of sweetness. 

The croissant melts in your mouth on the first bite, all of the flavors melding together to create a medley of comforting flavors. 

It was hard to pick just one dish from the menu - we paired the French toast with hash browns and sausage links. They were the perfect savory sides for a decadent dish. 

The portions are large, but the price tag is anything but. 

Diners looking to stay on the sweet side of breakfast can try the carrot cake pancakes, velour supreme French toast or Nutella crepes. On the savory side, foodies can sink their teeth into steak and eggs, the Maryland eggs Benedict or the low country skillet. 

Brunch-goers can sip on fresh-squeezed juice, a wide selection of coffee or mimosas. 

The menu also has soup, salad, burgers and sandwiches. 

Avgo, pronounced ahv-go, has been years in the making, according to its Facebook page. Owner Pete Klideris' passion for food was ignited more than 30 years ago at his father's Calumet City restaurant Ted's.

Diners can visit Avgo every day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit avgostjohn.com or call 219-558-0169.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

