TASTE TEST: Chop House on Wicker sounds the alarm with spicy burger

ST. JOHN — Chop House on Wicker isn't afraid to bring the heat.

The New American restaurant at 10808 Wicker Ave., which is a part of the Theo's Dining Group, is right off U.S. 41 and offers an array of steakhouse classics.

Whether you're looking to enjoy a casual meal or splurge on a steak dinner, Chop House on Wicker offers something for everyone.

A solid offering is the Five Alarm Burger.

Two hands and napkins are recommended for this one.

It's a juicy burger cooked to your liking.

The heat from the mayo, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos tingles the lips and sits in the back of the throat. It's enough heat to want a glass of water, or milk, on hand. But not enough to grab the bottle of Pepto-Bismol.

The burger is seasoned well, and it's definitely something Dad would show off at a cookout. The salty patty pairs well with the fresh jalapenos and crunchy onion straws piled atop the burger.

The flavors aren't overwhelmed by the spice of the dish, and each ingredient shines.

As someone who typically loathes mayonnaise, I enjoyed the tang of the spicy mayo on this burger.