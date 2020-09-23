 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Chop House on Wicker sounds the alarm with spicy burger
TASTE TEST: Chop House on Wicker sounds the alarm with spicy burger

TASTE TEST: Chop House on Wicker sounds the alarm with spicy burger

The Five Alarm Burger from Chop House on Wicker, 10808 Wicker Ave., St. John, is topped with spicy mayor, pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos and a mini mountain of crispy onion straws and comes with a side of fries for $12.95.

ST. JOHN — Chop House on Wicker isn't afraid to bring the heat. 

The New American restaurant at 10808 Wicker Ave., which is a part of the Theo's Dining Group, is right off U.S. 41 and offers an array of steakhouse classics. 

Whether you're looking to enjoy a casual meal or splurge on a steak dinner, Chop House on Wicker offers something for everyone. 

A solid offering is the Five Alarm Burger. 

Two hands and napkins are recommended for this one. 

It's a juicy burger cooked to your liking.

The heat from the mayo, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos tingles the lips and sits in the back of the throat. It's enough heat to want a glass of water, or milk, on hand. But not enough to grab the bottle of Pepto-Bismol. 

The burger is seasoned well, and it's definitely something Dad would show off at a cookout. The salty patty pairs well with the fresh jalapenos and crunchy onion straws piled atop the burger.

The flavors aren't overwhelmed by the spice of the dish, and each ingredient shines.  

As someone who typically loathes mayonnaise, I enjoyed the tang of the spicy mayo on this burger.

The burger is served with fries, which admittedly almost didn't make the car ride home. They were perfectly crispy with a fluffy interior. 

Other offerings include the Broasted Chicken Sandwich, Three Cheese Baked Macaroni Au Gratin and the 16-ounce USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye.  

Chop House on Wicker is open from 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. 

For more information, visit www.chophouseonwicker.com or call 219-365-5041. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

