TASTE TEST: Erika's Mexican Grill serves up authentic fare packed with flavor

CROWN POINT — Erika's Mexican Grill is your one-stop shop for authentic Mexican fare.

Just off Main Street in Crown Point, the humble eatery might be small in size but its offerings are big in flavor.

The family restaurant opened its doors at 805 N. Main St., Crown Point, in October 2019.

If it's your first time visiting the Tex-Mex establishment, one of the combination dinners is the way to go.

Combination Dinner No. 1 features a tostada, taco and flauta, with Spanish rice and refried beans on the side.

You get your choice of meat for each item. Options include ground beef, chicken or pork. For an additional charge, steak, el pastor or chorizo also are options.

We went with a steak for our tostada and taco. The steak was tender and flavorful, and both the taco and tostada were overflowing with meat.

The tostada toppings are up to the diner, but we stuck with the works: lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

The tostada holds up to the weight of its toppings and stays crunchy even after a drive home from picking up the to-go order. It comes wrapped in foil and separate from the other dishes.