TASTE TEST: Flavors anything but small at Lil Coffee Cabin

SCHERERVILLE — Fall delights, including pumpkin spice, are on the menu at Lil Coffee Cabin, and though the cabin is small, the flavors are anything but.

At 350 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville near First Financial Bank and El Amigo, Lil Coffee Cabin offers classic and fun flavors for all, even if coffee isn’t your go-to.

While I'm not a pumpkin spice latte fanatic, Coffee Cabin offers a new spin on the classic autumnal staple: the white pumpkin cooler, which is on the fall drink menu.

This drink is fall in a cup.

White chocolate and pumpkin pie syrup are blended with espresso, ice and milk, and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and pumpkin pie spice, delivering the perfect mix of fall flavors without breaking the bank. A medium cooler, which is 20 ounces of caffeinated goodness, is $5.

If pumpkin isn’t your thing, other fall drinks include spiced apple cider, caramel apple cooler and maple vanilla latte.

In addition to coffee, whether it be blended, hot or iced, the menu also features smoothies, hot chocolate, refreshers and milkquakes — a coffee-free, blended frappe.

Coffee Cabin also offers various flavors, some of which are sugar free, and milk alternatives.