TASTE TEST: Flavors anything but small at Lil Coffee Cabin
A medium white pumpkin cooler from Lil Coffee Cabin at 350 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville, is $5 and features white chocolate and pumpkin pie syrup blended with espresso, ice and milk, and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and pumpkin pie spice. 

SCHERERVILLE — Fall delights, including pumpkin spice, are on the menu at Lil Coffee Cabin, and though the cabin is small, the flavors are anything but.

At 350 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville near First Financial Bank and El Amigo, Lil Coffee Cabin offers classic and fun flavors for all, even if coffee isn’t your go-to.  

While I'm not a pumpkin spice latte fanatic, Coffee Cabin offers a new spin on the classic autumnal staple: the white pumpkin cooler, which is on the fall drink menu.

This drink is fall in a cup.

White chocolate and pumpkin pie syrup are blended with espresso, ice and milk, and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and pumpkin pie spice, delivering the perfect mix of fall flavors without breaking the bank. A medium cooler, which is 20 ounces of caffeinated goodness, is $5.

If pumpkin isn’t your thing, other fall drinks include spiced apple cider, caramel apple cooler and maple vanilla latte.

In addition to coffee, whether it be blended, hot or iced, the menu also features smoothies, hot chocolate, refreshers and milkquakes — a coffee-free, blended frappe.  

Coffee Cabin also offers various flavors, some of which are sugar free, and milk alternatives.

For more information, visit lilcoffeecabin.com, or visit one of the six locations in the Region in East Chicago, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville, Schererville or Valparaiso.  

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

