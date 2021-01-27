TASTE TEST: French silk pie a decadent treat at Marilyn's Bakery & Café

ST. JOHN — Marilyn's Bakery and Café, established in the summer of 1986, makes more than 70,000 pies every year.

"We. Love. Pies." the bakery and café states on its website, and the love for pies, big or small, shows. Each pie appears to be created with care, and love is certainly a main ingredient.

A quaint café off Wicker Avenue in St. John, Marilyn's offers various pastries to satisfy any sweet tooth. The bakery offers 17 pies all year, 10 seasonal pies and sugar-free options.

Marilyn's uses fresh or fresh-frozen fruit, some of which is sourced from local Northwest Indiana farmers, according to its website.

The 6-inch French silk pie, made from scratch, is the perfect way to brighten a gloomy winter day.

A crust made using trans-fat free palm shortening serves as the base for this decedent dessert.

The best part of the pie is, of course, the chocolate mousse. The chocolate is rich, but doesn't overwhelm the taste buds. The silky filling is the perfect complement to the flaky crust.