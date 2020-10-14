TASTE TEST: Fun flavor pairings make sense at Ricochet Tacos

CROWN POINT — If you're looking to take a walk on the wild side for your next Taco Tuesday, look no further than Ricochet Tacos along Joliet Street.

The eatery opened its doors to eager customers in mid-September and offers gourmet tacos with fun, fresh ingredients.

The True Romance will make you believe in love at first sight.

Two white corn tortillas make the perfect vehicle for everything this taco has to offer: Buffalo fried chicken, avocado, jalapeno cream cheese, jalapeno ranch, pecan bacon, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Cojita cheese and scallions.

Buffalo fried chicken and Flamin' Hot Cheetos are the stars of the show in this dish. The chicken is juicy and stands up well to the other flavors in the taco, though the breading could be a touch more crispy.

The avocado, jalapeno cream cheese, jalapeno ranch and Cojita cheese mellow out heat from the Buffalo chicken and Flamin' Hot Cheetos, while the scallions bring a nice crunch element.

The pecan bacon gets a little lost in the taco, but has a wonderful sweet/salty flavor on its own.

You'll definitely want to swipe right on The True Romance and all it has to offer.