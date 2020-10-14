TASTE TEST: Fun flavor pairings make sense at Ricochet Tacos

CROWN POINT — If you're looking to take a walk on the wild side for your next Taco Tuesday, look no further than Ricochet Tacos along Joliet Street.
The eatery opened its doors to eager customers in mid-September and offers gourmet tacos with fun, fresh ingredients.
The True Romance will make you believe in love at first sight.
Two white corn tortillas make the perfect vehicle for everything this taco has to offer: Buffalo fried chicken, avocado, jalapeno cream cheese, jalapeno ranch, pecan bacon, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Cojita cheese and scallions.
Buffalo fried chicken and Flamin' Hot Cheetos are the stars of the show in this dish. The chicken is juicy and stands up well to the other flavors in the taco, though the breading could be a touch more crispy.
The avocado, jalapeno cream cheese, jalapeno ranch and Cojita cheese mellow out heat from the Buffalo chicken and Flamin' Hot Cheetos, while the scallions bring a nice crunch element.
The pecan bacon gets a little lost in the taco, but has a wonderful sweet/salty flavor on its own.
You'll definitely want to swipe right on The True Romance and all it has to offer.
Those looking for something that walks on the more traditional side should sample the Handle Bar, which features skirt steak, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion, smoked Serrano salsa, Napa pico and a potato haystack.
The skirt steak is smoky and tender and pairs well with the other ingredients. The Serrano salsa adds a kick to the dish which is mellowed with crumbles of queso fresco.
The potato haystack is crispy and salty and adds a new layer of flavor to the dish.
Other taco offerings include The Crosshairs, No Country for Old Men and The Surf Ninja. Ricochet also offers a taco of the month.
The Crown Point location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Valparaiso location follows the same hours, but is open until 10 a.m. on Sundays.
For more information visit ricochettacos.com or call 219-323-3651.
Adrian's Mexican Restaurant
Asada Grill & Cantina
Boss Man Tacos
Casa del Mar Mexican Bar & Grill
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Cajete
El Cantarito
El Chapparal Mexican Restaurant
El Norteno
El Pueblo
El Ranchero
El Taco Real
Jalapenos' the Hottest Mexican Restaurant
La Cabana
La Fogata Taqueria
La Quesadilla Mexican Grill
Mexico Lindo Bar & Grill
Mi Ranchito
Mucho Mas
Ricochet Tacos
Ruben's Mexican Grill
San Pedro's Mexican Restaurant
Serrano's Mexican Grill
Taco Tia
Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande
Taqueria La Soga
Taqueria Mazamitla
Whiting Cafe & Cantina
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!