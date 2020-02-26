TASTE TEST: Jax’s Crown Town Grill serves up classics with a twist

CROWN POINT — There’s nothing more Region than a burger found on the menu at Jax’s Crown Town Grill, 107 N. Main St.

On Friday, the 1950s-style diner opened under new ownership, adding pierogi and Polish cuisine to its menu.

After eight-and-a-half years, former owners Ron, Deb and Chris Jensen announced on Facebook it was time to retire. The Crown Town Grill closed on Feb. 15. Days later, Jerome and Katie Kucharski from Pierogi Square reopened as Jax's Crown Town Grill.

Relics still wallpaper the diner, with vintage typefaces and icons like Rosie the Riveter, Elvis Presley and James Dean looking on as you enjoy a made-to-order meal.

The diner’s checkered floor and counter, complete with plush leather stools, evoke nostalgia for mom-and-pop shops that represent seemingly simpler times.

Delivered in a plastic red basket straight from the sizzling grill, the pierogi burger comes with two handmade, fluffy pierogi of your choosing (we went with potato cheddar), grilled onions and a dollop of sour cream.