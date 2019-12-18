TASTE TEST: La Michoacana Compi touts fresh ingredients, unique flavors

LANSING — Right next to the Lansing Municipal Airport, foodies can find a hidden treasure trove of fresh, unique ingredients at La Michoacana Compi.
The ice cream shop, located at 19283 Burnham Ave., Lansing, opened in September and offers sweet and savory treats.
The bright pink and green walls complement the brightly colored tubs of ice cream that stand next to traditional Mexican paletas (popsicles).
Hidden on the menu, or perhaps overshadowed by the allure of homemade ice cream, is a tried and true favorite: yogurt.
This isn't the Yoplait stocked on grocery store shelves. This yogurt offers a new, exciting take on the healthy snack. Each yogurt comes with fresh fruit and toppings.
The pecan yogurt with strawberries, bananas and apples topped with granola and coconut is a go-to order.
The family owned shop also offers natural, strawberry, piña colada, mango, coconut and peach yogurts. Fresh fruit choices include banana, grapes, mango, strawberries, apple and melon.
Those looking to sink their teeth into a house specialty should try the tequila ice cream or paleta.
Magonadas, chips with cheese and tortas also are on the menu and complement the cold, sweet delights.
La Michoacana Compi is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
