TASTE TEST: Lincoln Carryouts does sandwiches right

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Walking into Lincoln Carryouts, the red, green and white signs make you feel like you've stumbled upon an old-school gem.

A simple and straightforward place at 1203 N. Main St., the eatery boasts food that's always fresh. And it delivers on that promise.

A menu made of mostly sandwiches, it's hard to choose what to nosh on.

The Harrison Street Steak offers the perfect solution for those stuck between menu items.

The Street Steak is the perfect comfort food on a bun — or in this case an onion roll.

Three ounces of sliced rib eye with steak gravy, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms (if you like them), are piled atop a soft onion roll to create a Philly cheese steak/burger hybrid.

The steak is tender and seasoned well, and the onions and peppers are grilled to perfection. (We skipped mushrooms).

Swiss cheese melts throughout the sandwich, ensuring a pocket of cheese in each bite.

The gravy takes the meal to the next level. It's warm and reminiscent of a holiday meal. Even after a 10-minute car ride, the gravy kept the sandwich warm — but not soggy.