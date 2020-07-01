You are the owner of this article.
TASTE TEST: Lincoln Carryouts does sandwiches right
Harrison Street Steak from Lincoln Carryouts in Crown Point features 3 ounces of sliced rib eye with steak gravy, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms on an onion roll for $4.49. French fries are not included with the sandwich, but are available as a side for $1.99. 

CROWN POINT — Walking into Lincoln Carryouts, the red, green and white signs make you feel like you've stumbled upon an old-school gem. 

A simple and straightforward place at 1203 N. Main St., the eatery boasts food that's always fresh. And it delivers on that promise. 

A menu made of mostly sandwiches, it's hard to choose what to nosh on. 

The Harrison Street Steak offers the perfect solution for those stuck between menu items. 

The Street Steak is the perfect comfort food on a bun — or in this case an onion roll. 

Three ounces of sliced rib eye with steak gravy, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms (if you like them), are piled atop a soft onion roll to create a Philly cheese steak/burger hybrid. 

The steak is tender and seasoned well, and the onions and peppers are grilled to perfection. (We skipped mushrooms).

Swiss cheese melts throughout the sandwich, ensuring a pocket of cheese in each bite. 

The gravy takes the meal to the next level. It's warm and reminiscent of a holiday meal. Even after a 10-minute car ride, the gravy kept the sandwich warm — but not soggy. 

You will want napkins on standby for this dish. 

Other favorites on the menu include the Steelworker, the Lincoln Lover and the Italian Combo. 

For more information, visit lincolncarryoutscp.com or call 219-226-9972. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

