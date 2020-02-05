TASTE TEST: One13 North dishes up comfort food to please

CROWN POINT — One13 North is challenging the idea of traditional grub.

Right next to breakfast staple Main Street Cafe, One113 North, serves up fresh, from-scratch brunch and lunch that brings a modern twist to classic dishes.

The American gastropub is right in the heart of the square, with most seats offering a view of the quaint downtown area.

Steel blue walls, greenery nestled in a palette on the wall are complemented by a bright red neon sign, boasting a simple slogan: Good vibes only.

The Mac & Grilled puts a modern twist on grilled cheese. Creamy sharp cheddar mac and cheese sits atop sturdy sourdough.

Roasted tomatoes play off the classic tomato and grilled cheese pairing and sour pickles add a zing to the decadent sandwich.

Those looking to try something different should try bao buns, with a new special featuring a mouthwatering, chili braised beef bao bun with crispy onions, chimichurri and cojita cheese.

The tender beef melts in your mouth, while crispy onions bring in a nice crunch and parsley rounds out the dish with a subtle freshness. At $4 a pop, it’s worth starting with one of these pillowy buns.