TASTE TEST: One13 North dishes up comfort food to please

CROWN POINT — One13 North is challenging the idea of traditional grub.
Right next to breakfast staple Main Street Cafe, One113 North, serves up fresh, from-scratch brunch and lunch that brings a modern twist to classic dishes.
The American gastropub is right in the heart of the square, with most seats offering a view of the quaint downtown area.
Steel blue walls, greenery nestled in a palette on the wall are complemented by a bright red neon sign, boasting a simple slogan: Good vibes only.
The Mac & Grilled puts a modern twist on grilled cheese. Creamy sharp cheddar mac and cheese sits atop sturdy sourdough.
Roasted tomatoes play off the classic tomato and grilled cheese pairing and sour pickles add a zing to the decadent sandwich.
Those looking to try something different should try bao buns, with a new special featuring a mouthwatering, chili braised beef bao bun with crispy onions, chimichurri and cojita cheese.
The tender beef melts in your mouth, while crispy onions bring in a nice crunch and parsley rounds out the dish with a subtle freshness. At $4 a pop, it’s worth starting with one of these pillowy buns.
Bao buns apart of the usual rotation include avocado tempura, crispy shrimp, pork belly and bulgogi beef.
Foodies can pop by the restaurant for a weekend brunch menu with bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar.
One13 North is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit one13north.com.