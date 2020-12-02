 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Seashore omelette a delight at Chiro's
The seashore omelette is shown in a takeout container from Chiro's Family Restaurant.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

HIGHLAND — The name outside may be different, but good breakfast lives on at Chiro's Family Restaurant.

The eatery, located at 2040 45th St., took over the space formerly occupied by Skillets.

The menu sports much of the variety found in family restaurants, including stuffing breakfast dishes and filling lunch creations.

Breakfast grub choices are plentiful, such as French toast, crepes and waffles topped or stuffed with fruits, and benedicts or omelettes with meaty add-ins.

A great choice for diners can be found in the seashore omelette. The dish comes with crab and shrimp, as well as spinach, tomatoes and provolone cheese blended in. Hash browns are also included, and a side of either pancakes or toast comes with the selection too.

The ensemble proves super scrumptious. The different ingredients blend very well together. The crab and shrimp meat are a great combo with eggs. The spinach and tomatoes give a nice contrast. The provolone cheese is melted nicely into the mixture to give a flavor throughout.

Diners should also consider other unique dishes, such as the mocha waffle or cannoli caramel pancakes.

For more information, call 219-595-0435.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

