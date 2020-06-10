You are the owner of this article.
TASTE TEST: Shawarma stars at Aladdin Pita
The chicken shawarma sandwich at Aladdin Pita costs $7 and features heaps of grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and a choice of garlic or tahini sauce. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — Since 2000, Aladdin Pita has been dazzling customers with its Middle Eastern cuisine. 

The eatery at 3750 W. 80th Lane, Merrillville, also doubles as a grocery store, offering international treats such as Turkish delight. 

A solid, filling option for taste buds looking to try Middle Eastern cuisine is the chicken shawarma sandwich. 

Pita is filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and a choice or garlic or tahini sauce. (We chose both sauces, favoring the tahini.) 

A pillowly pita serves as a pocket for heaps of grilled chicken that carries a hint of citrus, but no char. Lettuce, tomato and onion are a nice complement to the sandwich, adding crunch between bites. 

For the price, you can't beat it. At $7, you get two meals out of it, especially if you opt for an appetizer like we did. 

Add an order of kibbeh — crispy croquettes stuffed with sauteed beef, onion and nuts — for a complete experience.

The croquettes were fresh, still warm and crispy after being picked up for takeout. 

The beef, onion and nuts pair together to create a flavorful mixture that's reminiscent of home cooking. 

Other offerings include chicken biryani, falafel and baba ghanoush. 

Aladdin Pita is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit aladdinpita.com, or call 219-736-5204.

