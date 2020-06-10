TASTE TEST: Shawarma stars at Aladdin Pita

CROWN POINT — Since 2000, Aladdin Pita has been dazzling customers with its Middle Eastern cuisine.
The eatery at 3750 W. 80th Lane, Merrillville, also doubles as a grocery store, offering international treats such as Turkish delight.
A solid, filling option for taste buds looking to try Middle Eastern cuisine is the chicken shawarma sandwich.
Pita is filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and a choice or garlic or tahini sauce. (We chose both sauces, favoring the tahini.)
A pillowly pita serves as a pocket for heaps of grilled chicken that carries a hint of citrus, but no char. Lettuce, tomato and onion are a nice complement to the sandwich, adding crunch between bites.
For the price, you can't beat it. At $7, you get two meals out of it, especially if you opt for an appetizer like we did.
Add an order of kibbeh — crispy croquettes stuffed with sauteed beef, onion and nuts — for a complete experience.
The croquettes were fresh, still warm and crispy after being picked up for takeout.
The beef, onion and nuts pair together to create a flavorful mixture that's reminiscent of home cooking.
Other offerings include chicken biryani, falafel and baba ghanoush.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!