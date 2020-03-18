TASTE TEST: Sip Coffee House serves up solid lunch options, delightful lattes

CROWN POINT — During a typical weekday, Sip Coffee House in Crown Point, 11 N. Court St., is lively with customers enjoying signature lattes, sandwiches and wraps.

Bright, local art pieces hang from the walls and eclectic furniture makes the space inviting and cozy.

The scene at Sip was noticeably different on Tuesday. While still open and accepting take-out orders and delivery through Grubhub, there wasn't a dining room full of faces.

The only noise was the hum of music and chatter between few employees.

The artisan cafe offers coffee and tea, breakfast and lunch options and desserts. There's something for everyone, with vegetarian and vegan options.

A favorite on the menu is the Billy Goat with roasted chicken, goat cheese and homemade pesto.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Built on a base of hearty, toasted Italian bread topped with Parmesan cheese, the sandwich is a solid option for brunch, lunch or even dinner. The roasted chicken and goat cheese add a richness to the sandwich, while the pesto comes in with brightness.

Every sandwich comes with a side of pasta salad, topped with fresh dill and vegetables — usually tomatoes and spinach.