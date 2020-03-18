TASTE TEST: Sip Coffee House serves up solid lunch options, delightful lattes

CROWN POINT — During a typical weekday, Sip Coffee House in Crown Point, 11 N. Court St., is lively with customers enjoying signature lattes, sandwiches and wraps.
Bright, local art pieces hang from the walls and eclectic furniture makes the space inviting and cozy.
The scene at Sip was noticeably different on Tuesday. While still open and accepting take-out orders and delivery through Grubhub, there wasn't a dining room full of faces.
The only noise was the hum of music and chatter between few employees.
The artisan cafe offers coffee and tea, breakfast and lunch options and desserts. There's something for everyone, with vegetarian and vegan options.
A favorite on the menu is the Billy Goat with roasted chicken, goat cheese and homemade pesto.
Built on a base of hearty, toasted Italian bread topped with Parmesan cheese, the sandwich is a solid option for brunch, lunch or even dinner. The roasted chicken and goat cheese add a richness to the sandwich, while the pesto comes in with brightness.
Every sandwich comes with a side of pasta salad, topped with fresh dill and vegetables — usually tomatoes and spinach.
We paired our order with a vanilla latte, which never disappoints. It's not too sweet and the espresso is smooth. Signature lattes include banana foster, chunky monkey and cookie dough.
Other offerings include the Hobbit, Not Your Kids Grilled Cheese and the Ewok.
As of Tuesday, Sip Crown Point is open during its regular hours: Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. serving coffee and desserts. The Highland location also is open during its regular business hours.
Hours of operation could change beginning Wednesday. Visit the cafe's Facebook page @thesipcp or @sipcoffeehouse2 for the latest information.
Food will be served until 2 p.m., Owner Rhonda Bloch said.
Those feeling uneasy about coming in the cafe to pick up orders can all ahead for curbside delivery, Bloch added.
For more information, call 219-662-9165.