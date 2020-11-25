 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: Spuds hit the spot at Social219
urgent

TASTE TEST: Spuds hit the spot at Social219

{{featured_button_text}}
TASTE TEST: Spuds hit the spot at Social219

Social Spuds feature a basket of waffle fries topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese, chopped bacon, sour cream, green onions and regular or spicy barbecue sauce for $10.95 from Social219, 2350 Cline Ave., Schererville. 

SCHERERVILLE — Potatoes shouldn't shy away from condiments. 

And at Social219, 2350 Cline Ave., Schererville, the spuds are anything but introverted. 

The Social Spuds feature a basket of waffle fries buried under a mound of tender pulled pork and a treasure trove of toppings. Yes, this is the ultimate treat-yourself takeout. 

The waffle fry is the perfect potato for this hearty appetizer. The crisscross weave supports the weight of the toppings without becoming soggy. 

Among tender, melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork, is a hefty sprinkle of chopped bacon cooked to perfection — not too crispy, not too soft; a sea of nacho cheese; a drizzle of sour cream; green onions; and your choice of regular or spicy barbecue sauce. 

The spicy barbecue sauce adds a slight kick to the dish and pairs well with the mild nacho cheese and sour cream. 

The Social Spuds are the perfect companion for happy hour. 

Other offerings include the Grown Up Grilled Cheese, Cheese Bucket and Corona Cod Hoagie. The sports bar also serves up classic game day food, including wings, nachos, and of course, beer. 

Along with solid American fare, the 21-and-older eatery boasts an extensive beer selection and a variety of cocktails.

Social219 is open from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday; and noon to midnight Sunday. 

For more information, visit socialtwoonenine.com, or call 219-322-3060.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shark used in 'Jaws' goes on display in Los Angeles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts