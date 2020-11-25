TASTE TEST: Spuds hit the spot at Social219

SCHERERVILLE — Potatoes shouldn't shy away from condiments.

And at Social219, 2350 Cline Ave., Schererville, the spuds are anything but introverted.

The Social Spuds feature a basket of waffle fries buried under a mound of tender pulled pork and a treasure trove of toppings. Yes, this is the ultimate treat-yourself takeout.

The waffle fry is the perfect potato for this hearty appetizer. The crisscross weave supports the weight of the toppings without becoming soggy.

Among tender, melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork, is a hefty sprinkle of chopped bacon cooked to perfection — not too crispy, not too soft; a sea of nacho cheese; a drizzle of sour cream; green onions; and your choice of regular or spicy barbecue sauce.

The spicy barbecue sauce adds a slight kick to the dish and pairs well with the mild nacho cheese and sour cream.

The Social Spuds are the perfect companion for happy hour.

Other offerings include the Grown Up Grilled Cheese, Cheese Bucket and Corona Cod Hoagie. The sports bar also serves up classic game day food, including wings, nachos, and of course, beer.