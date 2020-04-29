TASTE TEST: Station 21 dishes up pot roast just like mom's

You are the owner of this article.
Taste Test

Station 21 American Grill, 201 N. Main St., Crown Point, offers an open-faced pot roast sandwich, with slow-braised short ribs, roasted carrots and gravy served on a bed of smashed potatoes and two slices of thick bread on the side. The dish costs $14. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — Even during a pandemic, Station 21 American Grill serves up hearty, comforting pub fare just like mom would make. 

Though diners cannot sit down in house to enjoy a meal, Station 21 is offering delivery and curbside pickup. 

When open, the tavern boasts a family-friendly environment and gives diners the option to enjoy a meal or drink in a 21-and-over section upstairs. 

The eatery sits just off the square at 201 N. Main St. 

A favorite is the open-faced pot roast sandwich, featuring slow-braised short ribs, roasted carrots and gravy served on a bed of smashed potatoes and two slices of thick bread on the side. 

This meal is anything but diet friendly — in the best way possible. It feeds the stomach and the soul, just as any hearty, home-cooked meal should. 

The tender short ribs are seasoned well, but the blend doesn't overpower the simplicity of the classic dish. The meat is tender, but still has structural integrity and doesn't get lost among the other components. 

Creamy smashed potatoes and silky carrots are the perfect vehicle for the roast. We definitely recommend combining all three for the perfect bite. 

To properly enjoy the meal, stretchy pants are recommended.

Other favorites include the green goddess chops, bourbon glazed pork chops and batter up fish & chips. 

Currently, Station 21 is offering family meals. Those looking for a quick, easy dinner can try the Taco Tuesday family pack, the family drummie meal or a pot roast family dinner. 

For more information, visit station-21.com or call 219-661-0021.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

