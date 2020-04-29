TASTE TEST: Station 21 dishes up pot roast just like mom's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Even during a pandemic, Station 21 American Grill serves up hearty, comforting pub fare just like mom would make.

Though diners cannot sit down in house to enjoy a meal, Station 21 is offering delivery and curbside pickup.

When open, the tavern boasts a family-friendly environment and gives diners the option to enjoy a meal or drink in a 21-and-over section upstairs.

The eatery sits just off the square at 201 N. Main St.

A favorite is the open-faced pot roast sandwich, featuring slow-braised short ribs, roasted carrots and gravy served on a bed of smashed potatoes and two slices of thick bread on the side.

This meal is anything but diet friendly — in the best way possible. It feeds the stomach and the soul, just as any hearty, home-cooked meal should.

The tender short ribs are seasoned well, but the blend doesn't overpower the simplicity of the classic dish. The meat is tender, but still has structural integrity and doesn't get lost among the other components.

Creamy smashed potatoes and silky carrots are the perfect vehicle for the roast. We definitely recommend combining all three for the perfect bite.