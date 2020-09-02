 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: The cheese pull is real at Taco Depot
urgent

TASTE TEST: The cheese pull is real at Taco Depot

{{featured_button_text}}
Taco Depot Karla Quesadilla Familiar

The Karla Quesadilla Familiar from Taco Depot is an eight-slice quesadilla. It's packed with barbacoa, cilantro, onion and Chihuahua cheese. The dish is $19.99 and comes with two sides of broth (consome). 

MERRILLVILLE — Taco Depot, home of the mini burrito, has been serving up authentic Mexican food with a twist since 2011. 

Its latest addition, the Karla Quesadilla Familiar, is no exception to the Merrillville restaurant's history of innovative offerings. 

The quesadilla, named after the eatery's beloved Karla tacos, is an eight-slice quesadilla chock-full of fresh ingredients. 

When ordered to-go, the dish is served in a pizza box and is large enough to feed a few people — if you like sharing. 

The eight-slice quesadilla is packed with barbacoa, cilantro, onion and Chihuahua cheese. 

If you're looking to sink your teeth into a dish that is Instagram-worthy and offers a solid cheese pull, you have to add the Karla Quesadilla Familiar to your list. 

The tortilla is flaky and buttery and serves as the perfect vehicle for its delicious fillings. 

The barbacoa is tender and melts in your mouth. The meat is seasoned well with a slight spice that lingers. 

Fresh cilantro and onion brighten the dish, but doesn't overpower the buttery Chihuahua cheese. 

The quesadilla comes with two  on the side, which also features cilantro and onion. 

The best way to enjoy the large, pizza-like dish is grabbing a slice, dunking it in the broth and taking a big bite. 

Other offerings include the Karla Taco, a Guadalajara-style barbacoa taco; mini 4-inch burritos; and a Walking Taco, with nacho cheese Doritos or flaming hot Cheetos as the vehicle. 

Taco Depot, at 851 W. 57th Ave., will be closed beginning Saturday and will reopen Sept. 10 while it expands its kitchen, according to a post on its Facebook page. 

For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page @tacodepotmerrillville or by calling 219-239-2167.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Craft (1996) - Official Trailer (HD)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts