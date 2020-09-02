TASTE TEST: The cheese pull is real at Taco Depot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Taco Depot, home of the mini burrito, has been serving up authentic Mexican food with a twist since 2011.

Its latest addition, the Karla Quesadilla Familiar, is no exception to the Merrillville restaurant's history of innovative offerings.

The quesadilla, named after the eatery's beloved Karla tacos, is an eight-slice quesadilla chock-full of fresh ingredients.

When ordered to-go, the dish is served in a pizza box and is large enough to feed a few people — if you like sharing.

The eight-slice quesadilla is packed with barbacoa, cilantro, onion and Chihuahua cheese.

If you're looking to sink your teeth into a dish that is Instagram-worthy and offers a solid cheese pull, you have to add the Karla Quesadilla Familiar to your list.

The tortilla is flaky and buttery and serves as the perfect vehicle for its delicious fillings.

The barbacoa is tender and melts in your mouth. The meat is seasoned well with a slight spice that lingers.

Fresh cilantro and onion brighten the dish, but doesn't overpower the buttery Chihuahua cheese.