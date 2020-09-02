TASTE TEST: The cheese pull is real at Taco Depot

MERRILLVILLE — Taco Depot, home of the mini burrito, has been serving up authentic Mexican food with a twist since 2011.
Its latest addition, the Karla Quesadilla Familiar, is no exception to the Merrillville restaurant's history of innovative offerings.
The quesadilla, named after the eatery's beloved Karla tacos, is an eight-slice quesadilla chock-full of fresh ingredients.
When ordered to-go, the dish is served in a pizza box and is large enough to feed a few people — if you like sharing.
The eight-slice quesadilla is packed with barbacoa, cilantro, onion and Chihuahua cheese.
If you're looking to sink your teeth into a dish that is Instagram-worthy and offers a solid cheese pull, you have to add the Karla Quesadilla Familiar to your list.
The tortilla is flaky and buttery and serves as the perfect vehicle for its delicious fillings.
The barbacoa is tender and melts in your mouth. The meat is seasoned well with a slight spice that lingers.
Fresh cilantro and onion brighten the dish, but doesn't overpower the buttery Chihuahua cheese.
The quesadilla comes with two on the side, which also features cilantro and onion.
The best way to enjoy the large, pizza-like dish is grabbing a slice, dunking it in the broth and taking a big bite.
Other offerings include the Karla Taco, a Guadalajara-style barbacoa taco; mini 4-inch burritos; and a Walking Taco, with nacho cheese Doritos or flaming hot Cheetos as the vehicle.
Taco Depot, at 851 W. 57th Ave., will be closed beginning Saturday and will reopen Sept. 10 while it expands its kitchen, according to a post on its Facebook page.
For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page @tacodepotmerrillville or by calling 219-239-2167.
