TASTE TEST: The Rolling Stonebaker continues to dish up eclectic pies for all

BEVERLY SHORES — During a pandemic, eating out is different. Tables are spaced out generously, condiments don't grace the table and hand sanitizer stations are abundant.

Those who are weary of sitting down for a meal in public might find solace when they happen upon a 1949 red Studebaker fire truck tucked in a grassy field with socially distanced picnic tables.

No, it isn't a dream or mirage. It's The Rolling Stonebaker's food truck.

For a few bucks, foodies can grab a personal pizza — trust me, you won't want to share — and enjoy the scenery in Beverly Shores just off U.S. 12.

A favorite on the menu is The Potato Head, a pie with simple, yet comforting ingredients.

Ricotta and a mozzarella/provolone cheese blend star on this pizza for one. The blend of cheeses ensure a picture-worthy cheese pull, with a nice tang from the ricotta.

The real stars of the show, however, are the bite-size, wood-roasted red potatoes that are sprinkled over the pizza. The spuds are soft, but stand on their own and don't become mushy.

Red onion, roasted garlic add a subtle sharpness to the dish, while thyme adds an earthiness. The thyme is fragrant, but not overbearing.