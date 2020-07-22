You are the owner of this article.
TASTE TEST: The Rolling Stonebaker continues to dish up eclectic pies for all
The Potato Head from The Rolling Stonebaker features a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheeses with soft, wood-roasted red potatoes, red onion, roasted garlic, sea salt, black pepper and thyme for $9. 

BEVERLY SHORES — During a pandemic, eating out is different. Tables are spaced out generously, condiments don't grace the table and hand sanitizer stations are abundant. 

Those who are weary of sitting down for a meal in public might find solace when they happen upon a 1949 red Studebaker fire truck tucked in a grassy field with socially distanced picnic tables. 

No, it isn't a dream or mirage. It's The Rolling Stonebaker's food truck.

For a few bucks, foodies can grab a personal pizza — trust me, you won't want to share — and enjoy the scenery in Beverly Shores just off U.S. 12.

A favorite on the menu is The Potato Head, a pie with simple, yet comforting ingredients. 

Ricotta and a mozzarella/provolone cheese blend star on this pizza for one. The blend of cheeses ensure a picture-worthy cheese pull, with a nice tang from the ricotta. 

The real stars of the show, however, are the bite-size, wood-roasted red potatoes that are sprinkled over the pizza. The spuds are soft, but stand on their own and don't become mushy.   

Red onion, roasted garlic add a subtle sharpness to the dish, while thyme adds an earthiness. The thyme is fragrant, but not overbearing. 

Marinara sauce is absent from this pizza, but it's not missed. The cheese blend creates a flavor similar to fettuccine Alfredo, minus the heavy feeling of the pasta dish. 

The simple, fresh ingredients shine on top of the wood-fired crust, which is crunchy with each bite. 

There's a reason The Food Network Magazine said The Rolling Stonebaker has the best pizza in Indiana. 

Other pies you can grab from the truck include The Purple Pig, Choke N Shroom and Sticky Fingers. 

For more information, call the restaurant's brick-and-mortar location in Valparaiso at 219-462-0443, or visit www.therollingstonebaker.com.

For a schedule of when the truck will again appear in Beverly Shores, visit the restaurant's Instagram or Facebook page @therollingstonebaker. 

