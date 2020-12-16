TASTE TEST: Tomato Bar’s pizza of the month is ‘flamin’ hot’

SCHERERVILLE — Flamin' Hot Cheetos, on a pizza? Sign me up.

The crunchy, cheesy snacks might seem like an odd topping, but trust me, you'll want to sink your teeth into a few slices.

Sticking with tradition, all three Tomato Bar locations in the Region brought back "She's a Beaut Clark" as the December pizza of the month, and in true holiday fashion, this pie is sure to light up your taste buds.

A nacho cheese base with a mozzarella, provolone cheese blend is the perfect vehicle for the spicy ingredients atop this pie, including ghost pepper seasoned steak, jalapeño ranch, and of course, Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The ghost pepper steak might sound intimidating, but as someone who has an average spice tolerance — in a way that a mountain of jalapeños are a welcome addition to nachos — the steak was nothing to grab a glass of milk for.

The steak is the silent winner of this pizza. It is flavorful and tender but doesn't overwhelm the other ingredients. Without it, the pie would lack its well-rounded flavor.

Jalapeño ranch is a sly addition to the pizza. Though it gets a little lost in this dish, the ranch, on its own, is creamy with the right amount of tang and spice.