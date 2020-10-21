TASTE TEST: Val's brings quick bites, satisfying sandwiches

CHESTERTON — Chicago-style grinders for lunch and dinner are calling, and the crew at Val's Famous Pizza & Grinders have you covered.

The restaurant, located at 112 S. 11th St., has been slinging up Italian beef sandwiches, pizzas and more to the Duneland community for years.

The menu sports staples, including beef and meatball sandwiches, stroms and calzones and multiple takes on pizzas with generous beef and pork ingredients.

A fun selection worth trying is the signature "Bomb" listed among the grinder offerings. The dish, first created by former driver Dan Ramirez, is a stuffed sandwiched featuring Italian beef and cheese. The sandwich is slow-cooked and then basted with garlic butter. Sides of au jus, tomato sauce and pepperoncini are also included. The Bomb also comes in half or full sizes.

The Bomb definitely proves to be a blast with each bite. The garlic butter combined with the meat and cheese proves super scrumptious. The beef proves super tender and chewy. A dash of the au jus or tomato sauce is also guaranteed to deliver a flavor boost.

Diners should also consider another original creation, the Chesterton Fire, a pizza pie featuring Italian beef, spicy sausage, pepperoncini and giardiniera peppers.