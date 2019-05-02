Tavern on Main to host Kentucky Derby party Saturday

You can revel in whiskey-soaked pageantry and flamboyant millinery of the Kentucky Derby without driving four hours down to Louisville this weekend.
Tavern on Main, The Localites, and Local 219 are throwing a Kentucky Derby party at 136 S. Main St. in downtown Crown Point before the race, which will air on NBC at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Expect mint juleps, extravagant hats and southern flair at the "Region-centric Kentucky Derby party" that will take place at Tavern on Main from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, celebrating the "most exciting two minutes in sports," which gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson famously described as "decadent and depraved."
"This is the most organized Kentucky Derby event in The Region that is open to the public," Local 219 said in a press release. "Tavern on Main, The Localites, and Local 219 have partnered together to bring a day of fun, fine cocktails and succulent appetizers – all leading up to the most anticipated few minutes in sports: The Kentucky Derby."
The tailgate party includes door prizes for best hat and best outfit, complimentary beer, wine and cocktail tasting, two free drink tickets and unlimited appetizers from noon until 2 p.m. It will be a dressy affair, more grandstand than infield.
"Attendees are strongly encouraged to dress to the nines," Local 219 said in a press release. "Create and wear the most outstanding Kentucky Derby hats, dresses, tuxes and more to win prizes. Take pictures that will go viral, as you show off your best Churchill Downs look."
Tickets range from $40 to $200.
For tickets, search for Kentucky Derby Party in Crown Point on eventbrite.com.