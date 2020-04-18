Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020
Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

Virus Outbreak - Taylor Swift

In this June 22, 2018 photo, singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many events throughout the world already canceled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

Among the shows canceled was a July performance that would have opened SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams franchises in Inglewood, California. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said.

The statement said Swift's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders." The dates for Swift’s 2021 shows will be announced this year.

Those seeking refunds for Swift's “Lover Fest” U.S. tour dates “will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms," the statement read.

