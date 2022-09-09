TEDx brings ideas worth spreading back to Gary

TEDxGary returns to the Steel City’s lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.

The independently organized TEDx event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St.

The theme this year is “How to Fail Well.” Speakers will give talks of up to 18 minutes on “how failure is an introduction of a successful, winning philosophy in all areas of life” and how “if we take fear of failing out of the equation of contemplation, we strike toward goals knowing that do-overs and try-agains are all part of achievement.”

Scheduled speakers include Indianapolis Colts Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Brian Richardson Jr., Realtor Debra Jonson-Givens, The Hook-Up of Black Women Chapter President Sonda Vasquez, Author Martin McCary and Licensed Social Worker and Mentor Krista Detor.

The talks will be filmed and distributed online. TED Talks are popular on YouTube, where they tackle subjects like "The power of introverts," "strange answers to the psychopath test," "the danger of a single story" and "the surprising science of happiness."

Attendees can hear thought-provoking ideas, network and enjoy a wine bar, mocktails and red velvet cookies.

Tickets are $20.

For tickets or more information about the event, visit eventbrite.com and search TEDx Gary.