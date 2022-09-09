 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

TEDx brings ideas worth spreading back to Gary

  • 0
TEDx returns to Gary with ideas worth spreading

A speaker addresses the crowd at a past TEDx County Line Orchard in Hobart.

 Joseph S. Pete

TEDxGary returns to the Steel City’s lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.

The independently organized TEDx event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St.

The theme this year is “How to Fail Well.” Speakers will give talks of up to 18 minutes on “how failure is an introduction of a successful, winning philosophy in all areas of life” and how “if we take fear of failing out of the equation of contemplation, we strike toward goals knowing that do-overs and try-agains are all part of achievement.”

Scheduled speakers include Indianapolis Colts Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Brian Richardson Jr., Realtor Debra Jonson-Givens, The Hook-Up of Black Women Chapter President Sonda Vasquez, Author Martin McCary and Licensed Social Worker and Mentor Krista Detor.

People are also reading…

The talks will be filmed and distributed online. TED Talks are popular on YouTube, where they tackle subjects like "The power of introverts," "strange answers to the psychopath test," "the danger of a single story" and "the surprising science of happiness."

Attendees can hear thought-provoking ideas, network and enjoy a wine bar, mocktails and red velvet cookies.

Tickets are $20. 

For tickets or more information about the event, visit eventbrite.com and search TEDx Gary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2022 - August edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts