TEDx Gary presents ideas for innovation

"We traveled all over the U.S. and world to learn about different cultures," said Anderson in his talk about the Decay Devils group. "What makes people excited about this country? What makes people want to visit? How can I bring that home? What can I do better here?"

The group of urban explorers returned home from their travels committed to reduce, reuse and recycle. Anderson said they've tried to think outside the box while working on historic preservation projects in Gary.

"You don't have to cater to everyone's expectations," he said. "Sometimes you have to put yourself first. And when you put yourself first and grow passionate about your idea, your project, you're going to get people excited and find people who want to support you."

The Decay Devils have been working to invest $5 million into restoring and repurposing the historic Union Station downtown. They also have three books and five gallery exhibits coming up over the next two years.

"When you stay true to what you believe in, when you say it out loud, when you own it, you will see it," he said. "You have to reinvest in yourself. As long as you reinvest in yourself, you will continue to grow. You will continue to push that vision forward."