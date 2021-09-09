TEDx returns to Gary with ideas worth spreading

GARY — Millions of people have watched TED Talks on subjects like "The power of introverts," "strange answers to the psychopath test," "the danger of a single story" and "the surprising science of happiness."

The brief thought-provoking talks are returning to Gary to promulgate "ideas worth spreading" in the community.

TEDx Gary took place at D Performance Theatre in Gary's Miller neighborhood with the theme "Rejuvenation Through Innovation (Using What You Have to Get What You Desire)" last fall. It returns to the Steel City in a much larger venue this weekend.

TEDx Gary 2021 will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Arts & Sciences Building Main Stage Theatre at the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest. The series of talks of no more than 18 minutes each will take place on the second floor of the new Arts & Sciences Building at 3400 Broadway Ave.

This year's lineup features pediatrician Dr. Chantal Walker, Society of Innovators Executive Manager Jason Williams, author, playwright and reporter Vernon A. Williams, author and cultural activist Samuel Love, activist Kwabena Rasuli, master herbalist and community gardener Lord Cashus D, financial strategist Sharon Mallory and historic preservationist, urban explorer and photographer Tyrell Anderson.