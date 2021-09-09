TEDx returns to Gary with ideas worth spreading

GARY — Millions of people have watched TED Talks on subjects like "The power of introverts," "strange answers to the psychopath test," "the danger of a single story" and "the surprising science of happiness."
The brief thought-provoking talks are returning to Gary to promulgate "ideas worth spreading" in the community.
TEDx Gary took place at D Performance Theatre in Gary's Miller neighborhood with the theme "Rejuvenation Through Innovation (Using What You Have to Get What You Desire)" last fall. It returns to the Steel City in a much larger venue this weekend.
TEDx Gary 2021 will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Arts & Sciences Building Main Stage Theatre at the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest. The series of talks of no more than 18 minutes each will take place on the second floor of the new Arts & Sciences Building at 3400 Broadway Ave.
This year's lineup features pediatrician Dr. Chantal Walker, Society of Innovators Executive Manager Jason Williams, author, playwright and reporter Vernon A. Williams, author and cultural activist Samuel Love, activist Kwabena Rasuli, master herbalist and community gardener Lord Cashus D, financial strategist Sharon Mallory and historic preservationist, urban explorer and photographer Tyrell Anderson.
McKenya Dilworth, MAED and Jeffrey Smith, founder of A.N.D. Television, curated this year's TEDx Gary.
Organizers say the event is "all about good ideas that will catapult Gary into the reset posture, ready to succeed, through innovation, creativity and collective hard work" and aims to "rejuvenate Gary through innovation."
The theme of the idea-filled evening is "Exploration of Morpheme Re."
"TEDx Gary 2021 is about exploring the morpheme 're' as a way of spreading and utilizing ideas about growth and application in one's journey: re-aligning, re-setting, re-purposing, re-imagining and re-lying are all avenues onto a springboard of ideas about re-examining ways of self-actualization and community re-birth and re-engagement," organizers said.
Founded in Silicon Valley, TED Talks focus on technology, entertainment and design. Talks by speakers like novelist Chimamanda Adichie, magician David Blane and journalist Elizabeth Gilbert have been collectively viewed more than 1 billion times by people around the globe. TEDx are independently organized talks that take place in local communities across the country.
Other Northwest Indiana TEDx Talks have taken place at County Line Apple Orchard in Hobart and Valparaiso University over the past few years.
TEDx Gary is open to the public.
Tickets are $10.
For more information, visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/43418.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search TEDx Gary.