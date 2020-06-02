A superhero kid with autism shines in new PBS Kids' series

“You don’t come into this world knowing how to do everything. And so these kids struggle to learn in school, just like our kids struggle to learn how to do things,” said Ferraro.

Linda Simensky, head of content at PBS Kids, said she was drawn to AJ's inclusion and the show's message of kids solving their own problems.

“A lot of people pitch shows where there’s an expert and kids just go to the expert and ask how to do things,” she said. “And we have done everything we can to stay away from those kinds of shows. The adults in our shows always say, ‘Well, you know, that’s a good question. How do you think we should get to that answer?’ And they tease it out of the kids, which is how it often is in real life.”

Ferraro and Parente are longtime veterans of “Sesame Street,” which in 2015 introduced Julia, a 4-year-old girl Muppet with autism. They didn't initially intend to have a child with autism on “Hero Elementary,” but as they fleshed out AJ's character it started to make sense.

“It just kind of came about in an organic way like that,” said Ferraro. “For the most part, it’s not the focus of attention at all. He’s just one of the gang. And that’s something that we don’t see a lot on television. And that’s why we thought it was really important.”