Actor with Region ties to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

A man with ties to Northwest Indiana will compete on "Jeopardy!" Monday afternoon.

Mike Nelson is a professional actor originally from Chesterton. He now lives in Los Angeles.

Nelson has acted in the sitcom "Black-ish" as the recurring character Nurse Larry, and in a role on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", his IMDb page shows.

He has also appeared in movies including "Bullitt County", "The Mortuary Collection" and "Bixler High Private Eye."

Nelson will compete against Donna Vorreyer, a writer and retired teacher from Willowbrook, Illinois, and Patrick Hume, a project manager originally from Stoneham, Massachusetts. Hume has won three games of "Jeopardy!", the program's official web page shows.

Monday's episode will be hosted by multi-award-winning news anchor Anderson Cooper. Cooper will appear as a guest host through April 30.

The episode airs 3:30 p.m. on WLS-TV, channel 7.

