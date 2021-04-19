 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Actor with Region ties to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
breaking top story urgent

Actor with Region ties to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Mike Nelson

Anderson Cooper (left) appears next to Mike Nelson (right), a professional actor originally from Chesterton, Indiana, on the set of "Jeopardy!". Nelson will appear as a competitor on the beloved quiz show 3 p.m. Monday on channel 7.

 Provided, Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Here were the 5 most-read stories from the weekend.

A man with ties to Northwest Indiana will compete on "Jeopardy!" Monday afternoon.

Mike Nelson is a professional actor originally from Chesterton. He now lives in Los Angeles.

Nelson has acted in the sitcom "Black-ish" as the recurring character Nurse Larry, and in a role on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", his IMDb page shows.

He has also appeared in movies including "Bullitt County", "The Mortuary Collection" and "Bixler High Private Eye."

Alex Trebek remembered by Times reporter and 'Jeopardy!' champion

Nelson will compete against Donna Vorreyer, a writer and retired teacher from Willowbrook, Illinois, and Patrick Hume, a project manager originally from Stoneham, Massachusetts. Hume has won three games of "Jeopardy!", the program's official web page shows.

Monday's episode will be hosted by multi-award-winning news anchor Anderson Cooper. Cooper will appear as a guest host through April 30.

The episode airs 3:30 p.m. on WLS-TV, channel 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg pay tribute to late mother Alma

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts