'Air of calmness' is promised for 'Killing Eve' new season

Since then, Eve's life has alarmingly unraveled even more — not just her marriage and job with a secret British intelligence unit but also her ethics. Season 2 saw Eve murder someone with an ax. (“How did it feel?” Villanelle asked her earnestly. “Wet,” Eve said flatly.)

Season 3 promises to be less hectic. “There’s much more an air of calmness, strangely, than in previous seasons where they’re chasing each other, they’re shooting each other in the back," Comer says.

"They’ve arrived at a very different place, and I think that’s due to what these women experienced in the season apart from each other. They both go through life-altering events, which unify them in a strange sort of way.”

Gentle says both Eve and Villanelle look inward this time. The assassin thought she was an orphan, but that may not be the case, and new characters make "her question who she is and how whole she is as a human being,” Gentle says. “And Eve, at the same time, is questioning everything she’s known, too.”

The cat-and-mouse will continue, of course. The relationship between Eve and Villanelle is complex, with elements of infatuation, mutual respect, envy and loathing.