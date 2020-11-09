Alex Trebek remembered by Times reporter and 'Jeopardy!' champion

There's a simple reason why Trebek stayed away from contestants before their shows: He had all the answers (and the questions) and didn't want to risk letting anything slip that might influence the outcome of a game.

He didn't have to worry about that with the studio audience, though. In between each round of the show, and between each show taping, Trebek cheerfully would answer questions from audience members who he no doubt had answered hundreds, or thousands, of times before.

In an interview prior to his death, Trebek said he did so because he wanted to make the experience of watching "Jeopardy!" from the audience as memorable as being on the show, since so few people (about 400 a year) ever make it on the program.

The outpouring of grief following his death, however, suggests it wasn't just the "Jeopardy!" contestants or studio audience members who made that personal connection with Trebek.

For millions of people, myself included, Trebek was a daily part of their lives, a welcome visitor on their television and in their home, always there no matter what was going on in their life or in the world.

His presence reinforced the importance of learning for learning's sake, that there are right and wrong answers to things, and a reminder simply to have fun and enjoy the game.