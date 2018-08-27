If you're a fan of the History Channel's "American Pickers" you'll be interested to know the show will be coming to Indiana sometime in October.
Personnel from the production are now looking for different, unusual and unique items and interesting characters to showcase.
If you're interested in participating in the show, call 855-OLD-RUST or 855-653-7878; or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. The show's facebook is @GOTAPICK.
In a press release from the show, it's noted that "Mike and Frank only pick private collections so No stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public."