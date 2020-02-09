Chicago Humanities Festival offers sneak peek of 'High Fidelity' series

The life and career of one of the music industry's most iconic songstresses will unfold on stage in the Windy City next week.

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" runs Feb. 12-23 at The Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. With a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff and songs by Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and other writers, the production recounts the story of Summer's rise in the music business and how she influenced the industry.