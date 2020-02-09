Chicago Humanities Festival offers sneak peek of 'High Fidelity' series

Fans of the hit movie "High Fidelity" and the Nick Hornby book of the same name have the opportunity to get a look at the first two episodes of Hulu's new "High Fidelity" television series.
Chicago Humanities Festival will host a public screening of the first two episodes of the show at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago.
A Q&A with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, one of the stars of the series, will be featured after the screening. Randolph, who appeared in the film "Dolemite Is My Name," also starred as Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway production of "Ghost the Musical."
As film lovers will remember, the movie "High Fidelity" told the story of a Chicago record store owner, played by John Cusack, who sells vinyl records in an age where new technology is all the rage. He deals with a failing business, romance hardships and the uncertainties of life. In the new series, Zoe Kravitz is the record store owner and the locale is now Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Actress Kravitz is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, who starred in "The Cosby Show."
Hulu's "High Fidelity" series is made up of 10 episodes. The series debuts on Feb. 14. It's produced by ABC Signature Studios, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.
Chicago Humanities Festival, in addition to operating its annual large scale festival, also offers various events and programs throughout the year.
"For 30 years, the festival has been curating live events that allow audiences to connect with the most provocative thinkers — both established and emerging — and to see the world differently," states a news release on the Hulu event and festival.
FYI: A screening of Hulu's "High Fidelity will be shown at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Tickets are $20 for Chicago Humanities Festival members; $25 for the general public and $10 for students and teachers. Call 312-605-8444 or visit chicagohumanities.org.
