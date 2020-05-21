Daveed Diggs lets out his inner sci-fi fan in 'Snowpiercer'

The role he was offered in “Snowpiercer,” as the sole surviving homicide detective and a rebel leader for the working-class passengers locked in the train’s “Tail,” also gave him the chance to be an action hero. But he still hesitated.

“I was trying to be really careful about saying ‘yes’ to being a lead on a TV show that was going to take up a lot of my time. If it’s a successful show, you’re going to be there for years,” he said. But he decided that although the setting is a constrained space, “I felt like there was enough different story lines and different characters and enough intrigue. ... It felt like a challenge.”

The drama series, which also stars Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Connelly ("A Beautiful Mind"), debuts 9 p.m. EDT Sunday. It has been renewed for a second season, but filming for that was interrupted by the coronavirus-caused production shutdown.

Diggs found that he enjoyed working out the choreography of fights but came away with mixed feelings during taping, recalling a scene in which he had to attack a stunt performer.