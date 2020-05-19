'DC's Stargirl' pays tribute to its creator's late sister

Bassinger learned early on whom her character was based on and felt a responsibility “to do this role right for Geoff and his family. It’s like I wasn’t just doing this role for myself, I had other people I wanted to do it for."

Johns pictured Wilson when he conceived of the character Pat and lucky for him, the actor was amused by the idea of an adult sidekick paired with a teenage superhero.

“I thought that was a really good comedic aspect to go along with all the action and stunts,” he said.

Johns doubled down on his investment in the series by moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta for filming and serving as co-showrunner.

“I loved just being focused on making this show because I wanted to put everything I had, my heart and soul into it. I just care about it so much," he said. “I love superheroes, obviously, but it’s not just like another superhero show, it’s really special to me.”

Johns hopes with people mostly staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, families will make a point to watch “DC’s Stargirl."

“Because this show is about a family and legacy and loss, I wanted it to be for everybody— so parents and children could watch it together. It’s designed for co-viewing. I felt like there was an absence of family-driven shows,” he said.

