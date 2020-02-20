'Fresh Off the Boat' leaving indelible mark on TV landscape

Hudson Yang, 16, was 9 years old when he won the role of Eddie. Thanks to his father, journalist Jeff Yang, he had an inkling this wasn't just any TV gig.

“My Dad would definitely talk about how important it was to have this kind of show. We talked about how previously ‘All-American Girl’ tried to do the same thing,” Yang said. “I knew a little bit about how important it was but I didn’t really know the full scale until a little bit later on.”

The series used culturally specific humor while trying to universally appeal to a broadcast network audience.

“What was smart was having a writers' room, showrunner and actors that felt more empowered like they were part of the process,” said Stephen Gong, executive director of the Center for Asian American Media. “They take that stereotype-based joke and turn it on its head a little bit more. That’s where the in-community joke gets funnier.”

The show may also be remembered for headlines generated off-screen. Wu, who was not available for an interview, shocked viewers when she angrily tweeted about the show's renewal in May. She issued an explanation the next day, saying she would have to give up another project. She also apologized for being “insensitive” to struggling actors.