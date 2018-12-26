Gary 'Demon House' movie premiering on Travel Channel on New Year's Day

After the champagne buzz fades and the new gym membership is purchased, you can start off the new year with demons.
The Travel Channel will premiere paranormal investigator Zak Bagans' movie "Demon House" in which he investigates whether a rental home on Carolina Street in Gary was really "the house of 200 demons" and a portal directly to hell at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will be followed at 10 p.m. with the "Demon House: Lost Footage" one-hour special.
"This exclusive special reveals never-before-seen footage from Zak Bagans’ film, 'Demon House,' a documentary that follows Bagans’ investigation of a haunted Gary, Indiana, home he purchased, sight unseen, and is believed to be possessed by demons," The Travel Channel said in a description of the show. "The hourlong special features commentary from Bagans about the home and its backstory, the terrifying investigation and unseen evidence."
Bagans announced on social media it would be the exclusive network premiere of the full-length documentary he released on iTunes, VOD and Digital HD earlier in 2018. He bought Gary's "demon house" after a 2014 Indianapolis Star story by former Times investigative reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski that became a national phenomenon. It generated so much interest in the property that Gary police initially had to send by extra patrols and have since removed the original police report from public access since it was being requested so many times.
After two years of post-production, Bagans released the movie in March, wondering in promotional material for the film if "it were too dangerous to release" and could open the audience up to demonic possession. Now it will air on national television, on the same cable channel that runs his "Ghost Adventures" show.
"Immediately after the film's premiere will be a one-hour special of lost footage, never-ever-before seen investigation footage that is absolutely insane," he said in a video he posted to Twitter. "So let's start this new year off with some demons."
The main host of "Ghost Adventures" and the proprietor of The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, Bagans followed up on the story of former Gary resident Latoya Ammons, who claimed she and her kids were afflicted by demonic possession shortly after moving into the house in Glen Park in 2011. Ammons claimed to authorities her children levitated, walked backward up a wall and showed other signs of demonic possession in a tale that called to mind classic horror films like "The Exorcist" and "The Amityville Horror."
Bagans' movie about the supernatural happenings in the Steel City includes interviews with a Gary police officer who worked on the case and the Rev. Michael L. Maginot, a priest with St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church in Merrillville who performed exorcisms on Ammons. Bagans said he was so troubled by what happened when he and his crew investigated 3860 Carolina St. that he tore the house down after the filming.