Fans of Geoffrey Baer's shows will be happy to hear he has a new one for viewers to enjoy.
"Chicago on Vacation with Geoffrey Baer" premiered at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and will rerun occasionally on WTTW-channel 11. The show/documentary also features a special companion website at wttw.com/vacation.
"It took quite a bit of time to produce," Baer said about the project. "We put 7,500 miles on the WTTW production van," he added, laughing.
"Chicago on Vacation with Geoffrey Baer" features the host/writer going to various vacation destinations around the Midwest. All are places that Chicagoans traditionally visit when taking a trip away from the Windy City.
The show was filled over a seven to eight-month period.
"It's not a travel show in the traditional sense," Baer said, adding it's more of a "nostalgic" look at the iconic road trip. Viewers won't necessarily find tips on what to see, where to eat or where to stay in this show.
States visited in the documentary are Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan - all popular places where Chicagoland folk go to vacation.
Baer said he has strong memories of his family vacations as he was growing up.
"I grew up in Highland Park and Deerfield (Illinois) so we went up to Wisconsin," he said. The host said his own family now tends to go to Michigan to vacation.
While filming the show, which is produced by Eddie Griffin, Baer said he discovered that where people vacation was definitely important to them.
"People have deep attachments to the places they go," he said.
Among the places spotlighted in the show are the Indiana Dunes; Michigan City; Lake Shafer; Wisconsin Dells; Lake Geneva; Galena, Illinois; Starved Rock; Door County; Benton Harbor, Michigan; Saugatuck; and more.
Road trips, provide "a way to get away from the city without having to go too far," Baer said.
"You can't believe you're only two, three or four hours away from Chicago," he said, about traveling to many of the popular Midwest destinations.
For more information, visit wttw.com/vacation.