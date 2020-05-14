Haunting drama 'A Confession' puts police in ethical turmoil

Staunton agreed to the project after a stint singing Stephen Sondheim songs in a revival of “Follies” at the National Theatre. She was looking for a change of pace and the writing for “A Confession” drew her in.

Staunton is known to millions as the tyrannical teacher Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” films. She earned an Academy Award nomination in Mike Leigh’s “Vera Drake.” Last year she shared the screen in the “Downton Abbey” movie with her husband, Jim Carter, who plays the butler, Mr Carson.

She was due to hit the stage again this summer for a revival of “Hello, Dolly!” at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Performances were to begin in August but she's not sure if fears over the coronavirus will permit it.

“None of us can answer any question at the moment to do with the future,” she said. “It’s interesting that we are all in the same boat.” But then she quickly adds: “Some of us have better life jackets than others, let’s not beat about the bush there.”

One job she's looking forward to is slipping into “The Crown,” Netflix’s hit drama series about the British royal family. Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II, taking the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy.

“I would like to be able to take that baton and do the final run and bring it home, as they say," Staunton said. The actress has the utmost respect for the real monarch: “I think she’s remarkable. She’s remarkable in her resilience and in her fortitude.”

