HBO Max follows Wolfgang Puck Catering

The Puck crew had to deal with a few curveballs, including high winds, not enough servers and the so-called “quiche incident” — in the rush to get the quiches plated, there wasn't enough time to let them rest so many ended up being messy. “It’s not about the fumble. It’s how you recover,” the film quotes Barbara Brass, vice president of catering sales.

Watkin and Harrington began the project last January, only a few days before the SAG awards — “It was a baptism by fire,” says Harrington — and grew to having three or four camera crews per event. The Rose Bowl event was the most physically taxing: “We got our 10,000 steps times three or four probably every day on that show,” he added.

Every event was likely to attract Puck himself, who is just as much as a celebrity as the guests. The chef often got busy — tasting, advising and even manning a cooking station. “You don’t know if he’s coming for 15 minutes or if he’s coming for two hours. But while he’s there, he becomes the center of attention,” says Harrington. Puck didn't interfere with the series, and his only request was that his food "look good."