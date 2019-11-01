Indiana Dunes National Park is correct response on Jeopardy!

Since Indiana Dunes National Park was established Feb. 15, the number of visitors to the park's 15 miles of sand, wetlands, prairies and forests hugging Lake Michigan's shoreline has surged 20% compared to last year.
The Hoosier State's first national park, and America's 61st, also has attracted a slew of positive coverage in travel magazines and newspaper articles across the country and around the world.
But Indiana Dunes truly hit the big time Wednesday when it was an answer on the hit TV game show "Jeopardy!"
With just two items remaining on the board in Double Jeopardy, the show's second round, the $1,600 clue in the category "Geographic Terms" was called.
The answer: "Though far from the Sahara, the lakeshore at the national park called Indiana these features has some 200-footers."
Just one contestant appeared to press his signaling device.
Sam Benshoof, a senior communications specialist from St. Paul, Minnesota, correctly responded "What are Dunes?"
Knowing the full name of Northwest Indiana's most popular tourist attraction ultimately didn't help Benshoof win the game.
Though perhaps with his $2,000 second prize he'll decide to see some of those 200-foot dunes in person.