Kaley Cuoco judged a book by its cover for her new TV series

Kaley Cuoco knew she wanted to turn Chris Bohjalian’s best-selling novel “The Flight Attendant’ into a TV series when the book caught her eye online.

“The cover of the book is a blonde woman. It just kind of looks like me,” she recalled in a recent interview. Cuoco read the one sentence summary and called her agent. “The first thing I asked was, ‘Has Reese Witherspoon gotten the rights to this book?’” she said.

When she learned Witherspoon had not optioned the book, Cuoco said she instructed her team to hurry and nab the rights because she wanted to make it into a TV series.

“My entire team was like, ‘Great. So, you read it? Tell us about it.’ I hadn’t read it, but I knew I needed them to get moving. I’m trying to make up all these things that I think it’s going to be."

Cuoco says she then read the book for real and thankfully loved it “because that would have been embarrassing.”

Fast-forward to now and “The Flight Attendant” debuts this week on HBO Max. Cuoco is an executive producer and stars as Cassie, a party girl flight attendant who meets a handsome man on a flight to Bangkok. She spends the night with him on a layover, and wakes up to him dead in her bed.