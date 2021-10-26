Kat Von D moving to Indiana, closing famous LA tattoo parlor

Famous tattoo artist and reality star Kat Von D is closing down her Los Angeles-based tattoo parlor and moving to Indiana, according to her social media accounts.

“After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year,” Von D wrote on Instagram. “We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”

Von D’s parlor, High Voltage, was the scene for the TLC reality show, “L.A. Ink.”

She added in her social media post that she felt more at home in Indiana, instead of L.A. Besides returning to the area to work on music with her band, she said that she wouldn’t be returning to L.A. often, hence the selling of her tattoo parlor.

According to Von D’s Instagram post, they’ll be celebrating the shop’s legacy by tattooing until its closure on Dec. 1.

“[I] welcome all of you to come and get tattooed by one of my talented fellow artists in the month of November! Appointments are booking up quickly, so I suggest either coming by the shop and setting up time, or going to highvoltagetattoo.com and making your appointment!” Von D said.