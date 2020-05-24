Munster native to display comedic skills on 'America's Got Talent'

"I played the nerd in 'Grease.' I thought, 'I'll do that. Why not?'''

When it comes to comedy, Goldenberg said it's always been fun for him. "Comedy is something that comes naturally to me," he said.

He also added that getting attention while performing is certainly appealing to many people, including himself. "You'd be lying if (you're a performer) and you said you're not desperate for attention or approval from others," he said with a laugh.

Auditioning for "America's Got Talent," Goldenberg said, was a unique opportunity, yet he wasn't really nervous.

"The idea that I was even up there, I thought was so funny," he said. Goldenberg found the environment at the show to be fascinating.

"It was a huge operation," he said, adding a lot of effort and staff work goes into getting things done so efficiently on the set of the show. "It was cool to me," he said.

Goldenberg, who is a graduate of Munster High School, is also a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington. He has two brothers, and his parents still live in Munster.

During the pandemic, Goldenberg said he's been filming various comedic sketches and posting them on Instagram.