'Never Have I Ever' brings rare voice, and a newcomer, to TV

“It’s amazing how sometimes certain things just fall into your life,” Ramakrishnan said in a recent interview.

Ramakrishnan laughed about having to tell her parents that she sent videos of herself to people she didn’t know in Los Angeles for the casting call.

“My mom and my dad, they knew that I originally sent in the tape but I never kept them updated on it until I had to go to L.A., so that was a fun conversation to tell them that I sent in my videos to somebody in L.A. who I don’t know — just videos of myself,” she said. “It sounds a little weird. But I was explaining to my mom and my dad, ‘This is legit. This is real.’ They were like, ‘OK, let’s get this into gear. Let’s figure out how to do this right, do it properly.’”

Even though Ramakrishnan is playing a character created by Kaling and loosely based on the actor-writer’s childhood — not to mention that Kaling is her boss and a personal hero — the teen said she hasn’t felt too much pressure.

“Even on set, I never really felt nervous about it,” Ramakrishnan said. “First of all, (Mindy) never put any crazy weird pressure on me. She made it very easy and welcoming to just let me experiment and try it out. She’s very understanding.”