New phone-only Quibi aims for bite of digital entertainment

Quibi’s core business model “faces some headwinds given its focus on short-form videos, with the Goliath YouTube front and center,” said analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities. “Betting against Katzenberg has not worked out well for skeptics over his career,” he added, but he sees an uphill battle for the new platform to succeed.

Katzenberg pushes back at the idea that Quibi, with its A-list talent and the big screen-worthy quality of its movies, can be undercut by YouTube.

“Please name me a single widely distributed, widely consumed product, that when somebody came along and offered a better version, a more convenient version, or a premium version or a luxury version, that there wasn’t some group of people that went, ‘Yeah,’” he said.

It was the rise of YouTube and smartphone-streamed video that prompted Katzenberg's interest in the creative and business opportunities they represented. He also drew inspiration from contemporary novels with chapters as brief as a few pages so that, as one bestselling writer put it, readers with just a few minutes to spare would still enjoy a complete experience.

“We’re doing movies the way Dan Brown did “‘The Da Vinci Code,’” Katzenberg said.