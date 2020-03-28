'On My Block' cast seeks truth in playing inner-city teens

Cast members of Netflix’s “On My Block” say they feel honored to be able to represent teenagers who've long seen themselves portrayed as stereotypes.

The show in its third season tells the story of a group of black and Latino teens navigating high school and the realities of growing up in inner-city Los Angeles.

Critics have praised the comedy-drama for its nuance and care in depicting the four bright, street-savvy friends.

In a recent interview, the stars of the show said they feel a level of responsibility in the truth of their portrayals. That responsibility can be “terrifying,” said actress Jessica Marie Garcia, who plays an annoying but lovable busy-body who just wants to be part of the cool kids.

“We want to make sure that we do it right and that we don't let them down,” Garcia said. “It's so rare that you get to see a cast like us in the same show that it's like, we just want to do it right and make them proud."

Her co-star Bret Gray, who plays a super nerd, said he thinks they’re doing a pretty good job because their fans wouldn’t hold back if they weren't.