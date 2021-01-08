PBS' 'All Creatures Great and Small' aims to be timely tonic

Ralph turned to Herriot's books in approaching the role and came away impressed by the author and his work.

“What hit me immediately was his intelligence, his compassion for the animals and his dedication to his practice of veterinary, and also his compassion and patience in working with people — the farmers and Siegfried, his older, eccentric boss,” the actor said. “It's also a complete culture shock for James as well. He gets thrown in the deep end about the politics and the people of this little village, and he comes from the big city.”

For Callender, going back to Herriot's work revealed to him ways to make the new series differ from the original and boost its appeal to a contemporary audience.

“The books were much funnier than I remembered when I first read them many years ago, so humor was very important,” he said. "The fish-out-of-water story, the fact that the James Herriot character is from Scotland and going to Yorkshire, was really center stage in the way we told the story."

There's also more attention to women and, with the help of technology, better scenery.