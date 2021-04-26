Region artist makes history with Academy Award win; Munster grad stars in Oscar-winning film

Gary native Mia Neal made record-breaking headlines at the 2021 Academy Awards, and a Munster High School graduate sat among other actors as the movie in which she stars snagged an Oscar.

Neal, along with stylists Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, won the Academy Award for Best Hair and Makeup on Sunday for their work on Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Neal and Wilson are the first black women to win an Academy Award in the Hair and Makeup category in the history of the Oscars.

"I want to say thank you to our ancestors who put the work in, were denied but never gave up," Neal said as she accepted the Oscar. "I also stand here as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future because I can picture black trans women standing up here and our Asian sisters and our Latina sisters and Indigenous women, and I know that one day it won't be unusual or groundbreaking, it will just be normal."

Munster High School graduate Zaria Suggs, also known as Zaria Simone, attended the Academy Awards with the team representing the film "Two Distant Strangers," in which she stars. Suggs is credited as simply Zaria in the movie, which won an Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film.